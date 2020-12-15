Demba Ba makes peace with fourth official accused of racism

It was the racism storm that shook football and resulted in Paris Saint-Germain players showing solidarity with their Istanbul Basaksehir counterparts by walking off of the pitch during their recent Champions League game.

Istanbul’s Demba Ba was certain that he’d heard a racist term from the fourth official for the match, Sebastian Coltescu, aimed at Pierre Webo, and the row that followed escalated to such an extent that the Turkish team felt that they’d had no other option than to leave the field.

Thankfully, after a period of reflection, it appears that the pair now understand each other’s position on the matter.

Writing on his official Twitter account, Romanian football journalist, Emanuel Rosu, noted that former Senegal midfielder, Ousmane N’Doye, has managed to broker peace between them.

It’s good to see that after the images from the Parc Des Princes showed the worst side of football, there’s always an upside if people are prepared to enter into dialogue.

BREAKING: Demba Ba called Sebastian Coltescu after the incident in Paris! Former Senegal midfielder Ousmane N’Doye put them in touch! According to N’Doye, Demba “never said it was racism. He just thought Coltescu shouldn’t use the word ‘black’ on a stadium. Coltescu understood”. pic.twitter.com/HjDpRdL9dN — Emanuel Ro?u (@Emishor) December 14, 2020

N’Doye: “I’m a big fan of peace. Both Coltescu and Demba called me after they spoke, they were impressed by the good talk they had. I’m sure it was just a misunderstanding.” — Emanuel Ro?u (@Emishor) December 14, 2020

N’Doye: “I know how Romanians are, I never had problems with racism over there. I tried to get Coltescu’s number as soon as I could so I could encourage him, I know he’s not racist.” — Emanuel Ro?u (@Emishor) December 14, 2020

The conflict between the Ro refs and Baseksehir actually started at the game the Turkish team played at Old Trafford on November 24. According to sources close to the refs, Webo swore in Spanish. At some point in the recording at Parc des Princes, you can hear him doing the same. — Emanuel Ro?u (@Emishor) December 14, 2020