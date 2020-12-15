Menu

Demba Ba makes peace with fourth official accused of racism

Champions League
It was the racism storm that shook football and resulted in Paris Saint-Germain players showing solidarity with their Istanbul Basaksehir counterparts by walking off of the pitch during their recent Champions League game.

Istanbul’s Demba Ba was certain that he’d heard a racist term from the fourth official for the match, Sebastian Coltescu, aimed at Pierre Webo, and the row that followed escalated to such an extent that the Turkish team felt that they’d had no other option than to leave the field.

Thankfully, after a period of reflection, it appears that the pair now understand each other’s position on the matter.

Writing on his official Twitter account, Romanian football journalist, Emanuel Rosu, noted that former Senegal midfielder, Ousmane N’Doye, has managed to broker peace between them.

It’s good to see that after the images from the Parc Des Princes showed the worst side of football, there’s always an upside if people are prepared to enter into dialogue.

