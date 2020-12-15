Menu

Dominik Szoboszlai set to leave these four teams disappointed by joining RB Leipzig

German publication Kicker believe they know the identities of the four clubs missing out on Dominik Szoboszlai, who is set to sign for RB Leipzig.

Szoboszlai, who has starred for RB Salzburg, looks set to become the latest highly coveted talent in Leipzig. Julian Nagelsmann will be counting himself lucky that the Red Bull family is such a tight-knit bunch.

While Kicker are just one of multiple publications reporting his transfer to RB Leipzig being essentially a done deal, they also note four clubs who are set to be left disappointed in their efforts to sign him.

MORE: Arsenal look set to miss out on controversial signing as star sees the move as a backwards step

Kicker believe that Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Arsenal were all keen on adding the Hungary international to their squads, but it’s RB Leipzig who have come up trumps.

All due respect to RB Leipzig, they have proven to be somewhat of a stepping stone for players in recent seasons. If he spends a year or two developing at the Red Bull Arena, any of the four could revive their interest.

  1. Abba isah says:
    December 15, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    it is better to dominik to sign for gunners

