Erling Haaland responds to transfer rumours following Golden Boy win

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has responded to transfer rumours involving Juventus after celebrating his Golden Boy award win yesterday.

The talented young Norway international looks an elite talent after some stunning form for Dortmund, for whom he’s scored a remarkable 33 goals in 32 games.

This has seen Haaland awarded with the prestigious Golden Boy award, which has been previously won by the likes of Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero and other players who went on to have great careers.

It has also unsurprisingly led to questions over the 20-year-old’s future, but he did his best to cool talk of a possible move to Juventus when asked about it after his award win.

Haaland made it clear he’s not spoken about joining Juve and that he’s perfectly happy at current club Dortmund.

“Have I been close to Juventus? That’s what they say, but I’ve never said it,” Haaland told Tuttosport, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

“I’ve been at Borussia Dortmund for a year here, I’m fine here and I’m happy.”

Haaland only joined Dortmund a year ago so it might be a bit soon to be moving again, but if he carries on scoring at this rate it’s likely to be hard to fight off interest from Europe’s elite.