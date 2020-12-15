Video: Ferdinand reveals the moment Ferguson went “off his head” at United star after Manchester Derby

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed the time when Sir Alex Ferguson absolutely lost it at Ruud van Nistelrooy after a defeat to Manchester City.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand recalls United losing 3-1 to City in his first season at the club, with Van Nistelrooy coming into the changing room afterwards with a City shirt, having swapped with an opponent at the end of the game…

Ferdinand says Ferguson went “purple” with anger when he saw that, and laid into Van Nistelrooy to make it perfectly clear that he must never do that.

Ferdinand brought this up following the scenes of United and City players hugging and smiling together at the end of the weekend draw at Old Trafford.