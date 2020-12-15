Menu

Real Madrid misfit Gareth Bale has surprise plan in mind after Tottenham loan comes to an end

Gareth Bale is reportedly planning to return to Real Madrid for one final season once his time on loan at Tottenham comes to an end.

This is according to a report from AS, though they state it might depend on what happens with Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane as his future looks uncertain.

It may be that there’d be more of an opportunity for Bale at his parent club if Zidane left, but it would still be quite a surprise to see the Wales international become much of a regular at the Bernabeu again.

Bale has fallen out of favour with the Spanish giants and hasn’t had that much of an impact in his time back at Spurs so far either.

One imagines the 31-year-old is now surely past his peak, and he would have to show a rapid and unexpected improvement to have much of a hope of playing regularly for Real Madrid again.

Some Tottenham fans may also be disappointed to see that Bale is seemingly not keen on staying in north London long-term.

That said, Jose Mourinho’s side looks in good shape up front with the fine form of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min this season, so it might not be the biggest loss.

