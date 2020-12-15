Mino Raiola has had an awful lot to say for himself over the last few days.

The super agent has mainly had to deal with the fall-out of his statements about Paul Pogba, but as those soundbites disappear into the distance, the Italian has uttered some more nuggets to keep his name on the front pages.

On this occasion, Raiola decided to wax lyrical about AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I’ve seen many players in my career who were tired at the same age of Zlatan,” he said at Monday night’s Golden Boy Awards (cited by talkSPORT), where he was named best agent.

“I almost felt sorry for them to continue. I have never seen this tiredness in him. For me, he can easily play for five more years.

“I created him, he plays because I make him play. [He could even play] up to the age of 50!”

Though Raiola is an acquired taste and frequently appears to rub club executives and others up the wrong way, he must be doing something right given that he’s consistently able to get his clients the best deals.

Not only that, but the types of clients he has had come to him are almost exclusively from the elite bracket.

It’s perhaps armed with the knowledge that their agent is so bullish that he will nearly always get them what they want that is attractive to a player.