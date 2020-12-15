In just over a month’s time, Barcelona supporters will find out who has been elected as their new president.

One of the first tasks for the new incumbent will be to decide whether to stick with Ronald Koeman as the first-team manager or replace him.

Xavi Hernandez has been mentioned by more than one presidential candidate as being the preferred managerial option should they be elected, and now one of the former Barcelona midfielder’s team-mates has suggested that the time could be right to see the man who holds the record for Barca appearances, back at the Camp Nou.

“Today is a day of celebration for Spanish football,” Javier Saviola told Sport after Xavi was named as the greatest defensive midfielder of all time in FIFA’s Dream Team.

“I don’t just admire Xavi as a footballer, but as a friend.

“What stands out most is his vision. It was as if he had a rearview mirror, he always had control of everything around him.

“I think he will end up coaching Barcelona, it’s his DNA. He’s developing as a coach to gain experience and prepare for taking over at Camp Nou.

“I am sure he will choose when (he takes over) and how he returns to Barcelona.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Steven Gerrard admits he’s struggling to come to terms with Gerard Houllier’s death Former Arsenal chief warned Gunners against hiring Mikel Arteta Guardiola identifies the first signing he wants for Manchester City next season

It seems barely believable that it’s almost been six years already since Xavi hung up his boots after helping the Catalans to their last Champions League title, over Juventus in Berlin.

If he does take up the post the pressure will be on him to replicate that success as a manager as soon as possible.