He’s one of the best footballers in the world but it probably isn’t too much of a surprise that when he comes home from work, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to switch off and concentrate on something else entirely.

The oft-quoted saying of ‘bringing work home’ is one that applies to football players just as much to office or shop workers because, at the end of the day, it’s still just a way of earning a living.

So, the Portuguese prefers to get his kicks watching other sports.

Speaking to boxing star, Gennady Golovkin, during a DAZN documentary entitled ‘Parallel Worlds,’ cited by the Daily Mirror, Ronaldo’s penchant for boxing and UFC fighting became a topic of discussion.

“Playing football is my passion, but I prefer watching other sports on TV,” he said.

“Between watching a football match or a boxing or UFC fight, I choose boxing or UFC.”

More Stories / Latest News David Luiz and Arsenal issue statements in response to Mikel Arteta bust-up rumours Man City installed as Champions League favourites after supercomputer runs data analysis to predict winners Arsenal could rival Chelsea for potential £45.5million transfer of Premier League star

It’s a foregone conclusion that when the Portuguese finally hangs up his boots, that he’ll then be able to properly enjoy the sport that has served him so well.

Until then, however, it will remain a job and nothing more.