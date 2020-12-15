Guardiola identifies the first signing he wants for Manchester City next season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly identified Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci as the first signing he wants for next season.

City have not been at their best this season, and in truth they’ve been in decline since the departure of influential club legend Vincent Kompany at the end of 2018/19.

The Premier League giants could do with a similar leader coming in in defence, and Todo Fichajes claim Bonucci is the preferred target for Guardiola.

The Italy international would be a surprise purchase, however, given that he’ll be 34 next season, so wouldn’t be the best long-term option for City.

A better option might be the younger Pau Torres, who has impressed at Villarreal and also been linked with City by another Todo Fichajes report, though they also name Arsenal and others as potential rivals for his signature.

Bonucci has had a great career in Serie A and it would be interesting to see what he could do in the Premier League before his playing days are done.