Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona placed in further doubt after plea from Presidential hopeful

There was never going to be a nice way for Barcelona to finally part ways with Lionel Messi, but it’s hard to see how they could’ve made this any worse.

They made him stay in the summer due to an automatic contract extension when he made it clear that he wanted to leave, while he’s been left with a bang-average squad and a manager who looks out of his depth.

They’ve also gone and given his best friend Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid for nothing and that move could backfire if they go on to win the league, while you can just see that Messi’s soul is being crushed every time he has to drag this team over the line every single time.

It even looks like the board have tried to turn the fans against him with some of their messaging but all they’ve done is turn that ire on themselves, but you have to believe that he will be gone in the summer.

ESPN have reported on some comments from Presidential hopeful Emili Rousaud about Messi’s future, and this is the last thing the fans will want to hear.

He basically confirms that the club can’t afford to keep him so he’ll need to take a big pay cut to stay, so Rousaud hopes Messi could be convinced to give up some money and hope the club can somehow return to winning ways.

The problem here is they need money to improve multiple areas in the squad and the clearly don’t have it, so the fans may have to get used to seeing him play for someone else next year.