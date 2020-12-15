Lewandowski is no Lukaku – that’s the bizarre opinion held by this football legend

Robert Lewandowski is good, but he’s not quite Romelu Lukaku. That’s the opinion held by Inter Milan legend Christian Vieri.

Lewandowski scored 55 goals in 47 appearances last campaign and has followed that on with 16 in 16 so far this term. You’d think that there wouldn’t be a single player in the world who would speak ill of him, but Christian Vieri, a seasoned goal-scorer himself, has.

While it doesn’t appear to be intentional criticism of Lewandowski, rather high praise of Lukaku, there is suggestion from Vieri that Lewandowski would not reach Lukaku’s standard if you fielded him in Antonio Conte’s Inter side. He said on ‘Bobo TV’ (via Football Italia):

“If Lukaku would play for Bayern Munich he’d score as many goals as [Robert] Lewandowski. But Lewa would not score as much if he played for Inter.”

The way Lewandowski has been playing over the past few years, and even before that, there isn’t a single league in the world where he wouldn’t score goals. Lukaku has a long way to go before he’s even suitable to be mentioned in the same conversation as the Pole.

Though, considering Vieri’s strong affiliation to Inter, it’s no surprise that he’s a Lukaku superfan.