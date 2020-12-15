With the draw for the Champions League Round of 16 having been made, data analysts have run a forecast on who would be considered favourites to progress through each round and, ultimately, win the trophy.

Five Thirty Eight have become renowned for the way in which they interpret data, and after a supercomputer ran a programme on potential Champions League winners, it threw up some interesting predictions.

For example, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have only been given a six percent chance of reclaiming the crown they won in 2019.

Last season’s beaten finalists, Paris Saint-Germain fare even worse with just a four percent chance of glory.

Perhaps the two most surprising predictions are those relating to Barcelona and Manchester City, however.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal could rival Chelsea for potential £45.5million transfer of Premier League star Bruno could be instrumental in bringing Sporting wunderkind Nuno Mendes to Man United Pundit believes Messi reunion with Neymar at PSG is on but only if this happens first

The Catalans are enduring their worst start to a season since 1971 but are made third favourites with an 11 percent chance of winning the competition outright using this methodology.

Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers are well ahead of the pack with a 27 percent likelihood of finally getting their hands on the trophy with the big ears, whilst last season’s winners, Bayern Munich, are placed second with 19 percent.