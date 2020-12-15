Man United attacker could finally complete a move to Premier League rivals due to a lack of opportunities

It’s hard to figure out what Man United actually had planned for Dan James when he first signed from Swansea, especially when you consider he hadn’t played a lot of football so he looked like a developmental prospect at best.

He was suddenly thrust into the team and he had a cracking start to his time at Old Trafford with a few goals in his opening games, but his form tailed off pretty quickly.

It’s not clear if he started to struggle for fitness and confidence or if opposing players simply figured out that he’s pretty limited if you can match him for pace, so it’s not a surprise to see him struggling for game time this year.

He’s still looked impressive for Wales and he certainly has the quality to play a big role in a counter attacking team or as an impact sub somewhere.

The Telegraph indicates that United would be open to loaning him out in January if Amad Diallo completes his move from Atalanta, while Leeds are mentioned as the frontrunners after they failed with a move in the summer.

United and Leeds are fairly bitter rivals but the clubs have dealt with each other in the transfer market in the past so it’s certainly possible, so it would be interesting to see what Bielsa would have planned for him if they can complete the move.