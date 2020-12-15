As the January transfer window approaches, Manchester United will be acutely aware that they have to get everything right over the next few weeks in order to ensure that they’ll be challenging come the business end of the season.

It’s been clear since the last window in the summer that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs another defender – something that former United man, Luke Chadwick, noted to CaughtOffside – as well as a lightning-quick right winger.

At that point, because of the dilly-dallying of Ed Woodward and the United board, those deals didn’t come to fruition and now it appears that they’re also unlikely to happen in January.

The Daily Star report that it’s likely Jesse Lingard will be moved on in the new year, whilst Odion Ighalo’s deal is up and he will need to return to China.

That precise scenario would therefore force a change of plan in terms of targets, with the Norwegian needing to find cover for both of the potential outgoing players before even thinking about adding strength to other areas of the side.