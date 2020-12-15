Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has discussed how the club might make changes to the squad in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have had an inconsistent start to the season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side struggling to get a good run of wins going and often having to come from behind after making slow starts to games.

Their sloppy defensive performances have often let them down and it led to them being dumped out of the Champions League by RB Leipzig last week.

Chadwick therefore feels that a new centre-back is a must for United this January, while he also commented on possible departures from Old Trafford.

“I still think a centre half needs to be added,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “I’m not sure who’s out there or who’s available. The back four was really good on Saturday but a bit of competition in central defence would be really good for the team.

“In terms of getting anyone out … Van de Beek’s not had much game time, you’d like to see him get more time on the pitch. In terms of the Pogba incident it seems like his agent would be more than happy to get him out in January, but I can’t see anyone paying upward of £100m for him at the moment because the performances haven’t really been there to merit that.”

Chadwick also commented on United’s performance against Manchester City at the weekend, and the 40-year-old saw the positives from a pretty dull 0-0 at Old Trafford.

“I think they’ll definitely take a point against City on the back of the Leipzig game,” Chadwick said.

“It was a poor game, I’m sure we were all looking forward to it and were left extremely disappointed by the quality of the match. United defended well which is a plus point, the back four was as good as it’s been this season.

“There was good grit and determination to put bodies on the line and stop crosses and shots coming in. From a defensive point of view it was really pleasing from United, with Fred and McTominay doing well out of possession, the work rate from everyone was really good.”