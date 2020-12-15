Manchester United transfer appeals to in-form La Liga star

Manchester United could be in luck in their reported pursuit of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

The former Tottenham defender, who is impressing in his time with La Liga giants Atletico, was recently linked as a target for United in a report from the Telegraph.

And now, the Manchester Evening News report that a move to Old Trafford would appeal to Trippier as he enters the final 18 months of his contract with Atletico.

Man Utd would do well to take advantage here, with the MEN report pointing out just how much they could do with making a change in the right-back position.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s form has left much to be desired, with the former Crystal Palace man looking solid defensively but not offering anywhere near enough of an attacking threat.

Trippier is well known for the quality of his delivery and attacking play, so would surely be an upgrade on Wan-Bissaka, while he has the added benefit of being proven in the Premier League after becoming a key player for Spurs.

Former United midfielder Luke Chadwick has previously highlighted this issue with Wan-Bissaka, telling CaughtOffside: “I think Wan-Bissaka’s obvious strength is his defensive ability, his one-v-one defending is second to none really, but when he gets up the pitch he is a bit inconsistent with his final ball.

“He is still very young … hopefully with enough practice he will improve that final ball. Obviously the shining light in that respect is Trent Alexander-Arnold, another young man who perhaps doesn’t have the same defensive ability as Wan-Bissaka, so it’s about getting that balance right and I’m sure with time he’ll improve.

“At Palace – obviously a lesser team to Man United – you maybe see the strengths of Wan-Bissaka more because they spend more time defending.”