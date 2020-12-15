Arsenal’s Premier League season has been nothing short of a disaster at present, and if Mikel Arteta doesn’t turn the results around soon, there’s every chance he could pay the price and lose his job.

The Spaniard isn’t being helped by his underperforming team, some of whom on current form, frankly don’t deserve a place in the side.

Collectively, the Gunners will have to find a way out of the hole they’ve dug for themselves, but that will require some players to show a bit more character and desire.

Former Gunner, Martin Keown, could never be accused of not giving his all for the north Londoners, and that’s perhaps why certain players are getting right under his skin at present.

“I admired Willian at Chelsea but it is like he is on holiday at Arsenal,” he wrote in the Daily Mail.

“The first thing I would do is play him on the left where he was a success at Chelsea. And play Bukayo Saka on the right where he looks more effective.”

If Arsenal could only replicate their Europa League form in the English top-flight, they’d be up near the summit and challenging all of the top teams in the division.

That has to be the immediate aim now for Arteta and his side.