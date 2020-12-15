It appears that the bubble has finally burst.

At the end of this season, the Chinese Super League will introduce a salary cap that will ultimately see the likes of Oscar and Hulk having to move on to pastures new.

According to the South China Morning Post, foreign player salaries are to be capped at €3 million (£2.7m) per year, and domestic players at 5 million yuan (£572,000) per year before tax.

What that means, say the Daily Mail, is that Oscar would have to take an 86 percent pay cut, given that his current salary is a whopping £18.87m per year.

Hulk currently earns £12.8m and under the new rules he would need to drop his demands by around £10.1m, or 78.9 percent.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘Got to be challenging’ – Darren Bent says Chelsea have to be title contenders this season ‘He will end up coaching Barcelona’ – Former team-mate and friend says Xavi has the DNA for top job at the Camp Nou Video: Steven Gerrard admits he’s struggling to come to terms with Gerard Houllier’s death

Another player that is affected is Graziano Pelle whose salary is £13.7m at present (£263,000 a week), meaning an £11m (or 80.2 percent) cut.

Cedric Bakambu (£341,000 a week) would need to lop £15m or 84.7 percent off of his reported £17.7m per year earnings too.