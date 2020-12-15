Messi’s father denies talking to PSG over summer switch

The mystery over a potential move for Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain deepens.

It had previously been reported that Messi’s father, Jorge, had taken a plane journey to Barcelona from his house in Rosario for a meeting at the Qatari consulate.

Suggestions from the El Chiringuito programme, cited by MARCA, were that the ties between Messi and PSG were getting stronger.

However, on Tuesday MARCA have reported that Jorge Messi has labelled the stories as false and untrue.

“False. Another invention. I’ve been in Argentina since September,” he wrote on social media per MARCA.

It was perhaps written in the footballing stars that Barcelona and PSG would meet during the next stage of the Champions League too.

If Messi hasn’t signed a new contract with the Catalan club by that point, rumours of a switch to Paris for the Argentinian will only intensify.

In the meantime, it appears likely that everyone will have to put up with rumour and counter rumour until there’s something more concrete to report.