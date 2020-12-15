Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly urged his club to try to do a transfer deal for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The talented 23-year-old has impressed in La Liga in recent times and could be a useful purchase for the Gunners after their poor start to the season, with upgrades surely needed on the likes of David Luiz and Rob Holding.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arteta is keen for Arsenal to land Torres, though he’s also being targeted by other big clubs, including Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester City.

City have not looked their usual selves this season, so might benefit from another defensive signing, even though they signed both Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias during the summer.

The club have struggled to really replace the legendary Vincent Kompany since his departure at the end of the 2018/19 season, and Torres could be a decent piece of business at €65million.

That’s the fee it would take to sign Torres, according to Todo Fichajes, who report that Villarreal will demand his release clause is paid in full.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can realistically afford that kind of transfer fee, though it shouldn’t be too much for a club like City.