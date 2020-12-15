Menu

Arteta tells Arsenal to beat Man City to transfer of star who can move for €65m

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly urged his club to try to do a transfer deal for Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The talented 23-year-old has impressed in La Liga in recent times and could be a useful purchase for the Gunners after their poor start to the season, with upgrades surely needed on the likes of David Luiz and Rob Holding.

MORE: Video: Mikel Arteta won’t rule out bringing Mesut Ozil back into his Arsenal squad

According to Todo Fichajes, Arteta is keen for Arsenal to land Torres, though he’s also being targeted by other big clubs, including Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester City.

City have not looked their usual selves this season, so might benefit from another defensive signing, even though they signed both Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias during the summer.

The club have struggled to really replace the legendary Vincent Kompany since his departure at the end of the 2018/19 season, and Torres could be a decent piece of business at €65million.

pau torres

Pau Torres is being linked with Arsenal and Manchester City

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Arsenal fans need to be careful what they wish for
Video: Mikel Arteta won’t rule out bringing Mesut Ozil back into his Arsenal squad
Man United could be forced to switch targets in the transfer window because of this

That’s the fee it would take to sign Torres, according to Todo Fichajes, who report that Villarreal will demand his release clause is paid in full.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can realistically afford that kind of transfer fee, though it shouldn’t be too much for a club like City.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Pau Torres Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.