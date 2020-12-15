PFA to ban clubs forcing players into abyss in good news for the Danny Drinkwater’s of the game

According to a report by the Telegraph, the PFA are considering banning clubs leaving players out in the cold, à la Danny Drinkwater at Chelsea.

Drinkwater made the headlines on Monday night after getting sent off in a Premier League 2 game against Tottenham. That is the same Drinkwater that played a starring role in Leicester City’s odds-defying Premier League title triumph, who is playing for Chelsea’s development side at the age of 29.

While Drinkwater has made many poor decisions since his transfer to Chelsea, and only really has himself to blame for the current predicament he finds himself in, the Telegraph report that the PFA want to remove clubs ability to treat players in this manner, using Danny Rose as another past example.

The Telegraph claim that PFA’s primary focus is on the potential mental health impact on players who have been banished to train with the kids or banned from talking to their teammates, who they would presumably be close friends with and be keen on interacting with.

It is a grey area in the game which needs to be addressed, no doubt. The difficult part is differentiating between when it is justified on the club’s behalf, but even then, is it fair to put those sort of sanctions on a player? Would you see them in any other line of work? Those are the questions being asked at current.