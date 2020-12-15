In a move that is sure to delight fans of Spanish football, broadcaster, Premier Sports, have confirmed a two-year deal to show live Copa del Rey matches.

The Spanish Cup hasn’t been shown live to audiences in the United Kingdom for some while, and given that interest in the competition from UK shores remains, this is likely to be a positive move for the channel.

Coverage begins on Tuesday evening when regional Spanish side, CD Marchamalo taken on LaLiga’s Huesca. This will be followed by fourth tier outfit, Anaitasuna, taking on Getafe from the top-flight on Thursday, according to Football Espana.

The outlet also note that last season’s Copa del Rey final between Real Sociedad and Athletic Club, which is still to be played of course thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, is likely to take place on April 4, and will also be shown via Premier Sports.

Both Basque clubs have decided not to contest that match until supporters are allowed back in the stadiums, per Football Espana.

Given that it’s the first derby between the clubs in a final, thousands of supporters shouldn’t be denied the opportunity to watch it live.