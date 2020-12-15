PSG marketing department give major indication club are confident of completing Lionel Messi transfer

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly seem confident of completing the transfer of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

A surprise report today from Football Transfers claims that PSG’s marketing department have told club stores to be ready for huge interest in Messi PSG shirts upon the potential completion of a deal.

The report notes that Messi is heading towards the end of his contract at Barcelona and unlikely to renew after a difficult last year or so at the Nou Camp.

Barca are not the force they once were and it might make sense for the Argentine to seek a move elsewhere as he heads towards the final years of his career.

Messi would be a dream signing for PSG as they look to continue building towards becoming a genuine force in European football, and it would be great for neutrals to see him linking up with old team-mate Neymar again.

The Brazilian recently raised eyebrows when he was quoted by ESPN as saying he’d like to play with Messi again, perhaps hinting at his old team-mate’s arrival at the Parc des Princes.

“What I want most of all is to play with Messi again, to be able to enjoy him once again on the pitch,” Neymar said after PSG’s recent Champions League win over Manchester United.

“He can play in my place, I have no problem with that! But I want to play with him next year, for sure. We have to do it next season.”