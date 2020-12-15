Barcelona are enduring a torrid 2020/21 season so far, and with presidential elections just over a month away, there’ll be more turmoil in the interim until the new incumbent is in place.

Depending on who that is will likely dictate to a large degree whether Lionel Messi stays at the club or not.

The Argentinian’s contract is up at the end of the campaign, and he’s free to talk to other clubs from January 1.

Though it’s likely he’ll wait to make a decision on his future until after the elections, the possibility of a move elsewhere can’t be overlooked.

A move to Paris Saint-Germain has been mooted, and it’s one that talkSPORT pundit, Andy Brassell, believes is a real possibility.

“Neymar has said quite clearly that he wants to play with Lionel Messi, going forward,” he said on the Trans Europe Express show, cited by talkSPORT.

“Now, this was something [PSG president] Nasser Al-Khelaifi didn’t deny – an interest in Messi.

“He has said, ‘well… we respect Barcelona and we don’t talk about their players’, and he actually meant it. There wasn’t a second part to that sentence, which is quite remarkable in modern football.

“But how you fit those three on the wage bill, I don’t know how it happens.

“I wonder if there is a scenario in which Kylian Mbappe, who is – with 18 months left on his contract – Real Madrid’s top target going into next summer going there, and they do pair Neymar and Messi in Paris.

“I believe that’s a possibility.”

Of course, any deal will be complex and no doubt fraught with difficulties, but as we’ve seen many times before, if there’s a willingness to get a deal over the line, it will be concluded.