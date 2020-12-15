Paul Scholes gives verdict on Chelsea’s title chances in wake of back-to-back defeats

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed his belief that Chelsea are not ready to win the Premier League, report the Daily Mail.

Chelsea were previously mentioned in the title conversation, with Frank Lampard’s men being one of the in-form teams in the division. However, after back-to-back defeats over a four day period, to Everton and Wolves respectively, the Blues have come crashing back down to Earth.

One man who knows how to win the Premier League better than most is Scholes, who filled his trophy cabinet to the brim during a glittering career as a Manchester United player. He is not convinced with what Chelsea have shown thus far, which he has made no secret of.

Scholes is quoted by the Daily Mail saying:

“I just think there’s a little bit a lack of creativity on the pitch. (N’Golo) Kante does what he does brilliantly well and he’s got two young players next to him in Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.” “Who I think will be sensational players, but that’s why I don’t think they’ll win the league this year. It’s a bit early for them they’ll be up there, close to Manchester City and Liverpool I just don’t think they are that ready.” “But in a year’s time with a bit of experience, know-how bit more quality they’ll be up there challenging.”

It’s easy to forget that Lampard’s squad is young and inexperienced in terms of challenging for the Premier League title. The best is yet to come from this Chelsea squad, and we ought to not get too carried away in wake of two defeats.