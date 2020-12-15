Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has admitted it was a big blow to learn of Gerard Houllier’s death yesterday.

The Rangers manager paid tribute to his old boss at his press conference, talking up just how important he was in his career…

?"Yesterday was a really tough day for myself" Ex-Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard pays an emotional tribute to his former Reds boss Gerard Houllier pic.twitter.com/xfkXWkkxxh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 15, 2020

Gerrard also admitted he’s finding it hard to come to terms with the news, as we imagine are many involved with Liverpool Football Club.

The late Frenchman was a big part of the club’s modern history and the tributes coming in yesterday show just how much of a mark he made.