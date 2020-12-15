Menu

Video: Steven Gerrard admits he’s struggling to come to terms with Gerard Houllier’s death

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has admitted it was a big blow to learn of Gerard Houllier’s death yesterday.

The Rangers manager paid tribute to his old boss at his press conference, talking up just how important he was in his career…

Gerrard also admitted he’s finding it hard to come to terms with the news, as we imagine are many involved with Liverpool Football Club.

The late Frenchman was a big part of the club’s modern history and the tributes coming in yesterday show just how much of a mark he made.

