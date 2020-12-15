Kai Havertz has been absolutely savaged by these fans on Twitter after another poor performance for Chelsea during their 2-1 defeat to Wolves this evening.

Havertz signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in what the BBC reported to be a £71M deal. The German was, at the time, considered one of the hottest prospects in the Bundesliga, perhaps the world, but has shown little at Stamford Bridge to suggest he has that potential within him.

The midfielder has continually struggled to have any sort of influence on matches, with his form drastically nose-diving further since his return from coronavirus quarantine. As a result, fans on Twitter are taking turns having digs at Havertz, who is still only 20-years-old.

Here’s what some football fans on Twitter had to say on the matter. Having played a part in back-to-back defeats for Chelsea, Havertz could probably do without scrolling through his Twitter feed tonight. It won’t make for particularly pleasant reading for him.

Havertz is looking like one of the biggest flops in PL history but because he doesn’t play for United or Arsenal the media won’t pay attention to his 90 million price tag — RiZzy? (@RiZzyUTD) December 15, 2020

Havertz In Bundesliga VS Havertz In The Premier League #WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/Kfdn41i3Ug — ? (@theunitedindex) December 15, 2020

Werner and Havertz deserve the Maguire and pogba treatment that the media gives them — ? (@Utd_Paulo) December 15, 2020

The fact Havertz was getting generational shouts from Chelsea fans is a disgrace to football — ?? (@TheImmortalKop) December 15, 2020

Kai Havertz is a bigger flop than Pepe. — Gambino ? (@Gambino11112) December 15, 2020