Arsenal among clubs eyeing potential transfer swoop for Everton wonderkid

Arsenal are reportedly among the big-name transfer suitors for Everton wonderkid Thierry Small as he impresses at youth level.

The 16-year-old left-back was recently involved in first-team training at Everton, and he’s been told he can make it at the club despite being linked with the likes of Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Juventus, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Gunners would do well to continue their policy of bringing in top young talent – something that’s served them pretty well over the years.

Small, however, might do well to stay where he is in order to give himself the best chances of playing regular first-team football in the near future.

It seems Everton Under-23 boss David Unsworth is a fan of Small and sees a bright future at Goodison Park for the teenager.

Arsenal will no doubt continue to keep an eye on the youngster’s progress and it will be interesting to see if he they can lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

Small might also do well to follow the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham in moving abroad at a young age to launch his career.

