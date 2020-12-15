Menu

Video: Arteta refusing to hide after Arsenal’s poor run of results

Arsenal FC
Say what you like about Mikel Arteta, but the straight talking Arsenal manager appears to be made of the right stuff.

Results on the pitch may not reflect his work ethic which remains a concern, however, the Spaniard has bullishly approached questions about his suitability in the role.

During his recent press conference he spoke about not hiding away, showing your face, puffing out your chest and taking the bullets.

He clearly understands the situation his team are in but remains steadfast in his belief that he’s the right man to lead the Gunners out of the mire.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

  1. KAMEL says:
    December 15, 2020 at 11:09 am

    WHAT A men! GET THE HELL OUT AND RESIGN. YOU WILL DRAG US TO FIRST DIVISION YOU INCOMPETENT COACH.

