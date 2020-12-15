Video: Awful look for Sheffield Wednesday’s Moses Odubajo as he celebrates with the opposition after they score

We all know that some football fans can be unreasonable with their demands, but it’s actually pretty simple to keep most of us happy.

If a player simply tries their hardest and at least looks like they care then they’ll usually get the fans on side, but the last thing you want to see is them actually congratulating the opposition as they score.

This video has emerged from Sheffield Wednesday’s loss to Nottingham Forrest tonight, and you can see why some of the fans are utterly livid with Moses Odubajo:

@swfc Get this muppet sacked toneyt @Moses_28 Celebrating with the other team after conceding pic.twitter.com/912NF6gpol — Chris Ashley (@chrisashley121) December 15, 2020

Did I just see the Sheff Weds defender congratulate Grabban for scoring ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/eWqJE6NFSv — Boycie ?? (@ivanLUFC) December 15, 2020

It’s probably just an unfortunate moment with a player he knows and he doesn’t mean anything by it, but this is the last thing you want to see from your player if you’re struggling to stay in the division.