Video: Ben Chilwell is a luck boy to escape punishment as he grabs Podence by the neck vs Wolves

You tend to think of a player grabbing someone by the neck as an automatic red card offence, but we’ve probably seen how different a similar offence can be in recent games.

Granit Xhaka was sent off for Arsenal at the weekend when he grabbed a Burnley player by the neck and forcibly shoved him over, so Ben Chilwell must’ve been nervous after this incident tonight:

Pictures from the Premier League

In fairness this would’ve been a total disgrace if he was sent off, but he does well to escape a booking when you consider that Podence was booked for his part in this.

It’s possible that Chilwell is simply trying to shove him away and the contact is accidental, but some angles don’t look that good for the Chelsea man.