Video: Benzema comes to Zidane’s rescue yet again as Real Madrid need two late goals to overcome ten-man Athletic Bilbao

There’s always something infuriating about a short corner because they never ever work, but Real Madrid have finally used one to great effect to overcome Athletic Bilbao tonight.

It still wasn’t the most convincing win for Real when you consider they played the majority of the game with an extra man, but three points was all that mattered and of course it was Karim Benzema who was there to ease the pressure on Zidane yet again:

Pictures from beIN sport

There was even time to add a third goal in the dying moments after Courtois had pulled off an excellent save as Benzema put the finishing touches to the counter attack:

Pictures from beIN Sport