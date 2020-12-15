Video: Bizarre moment as N’Golo Kante inexplicably catches the ball during Chelsea’s clash with Wolves

N’Golo Kante, are you feeling okay, mate? Why have you just caught the ball in the middle of a football match?

The Chelsea star is renowned as one of the best midfielders on the planet, with his meteoric rise since signing for Leicester City the reasoning behind that.

Five years down the line, Kante has two Premier League titles and a World Cup winners’ medal – but he’s not perfect, nobody is.

Have a look at this hilarious moment from the Blues’ visit to Wolves this evening, with Kante, for some reason, opting to catch the ball, while it was live and in play.

It’s not entirely clear why Kante thought the game was not continuing, or perhaps he wasn’t thinking at all, but it’s very rare that you see an incident of this nature.

Frank Lampard will be ever so slightly concerned to see someone who is so important to Chelsea’s midfield apparently asleep in the middle of the game.