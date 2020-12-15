Menu

Video: Daniel Podence turns the Chelsea defence inside out before scoring a fantastic equaliser for Wolves

This is exactly the kind of game that Chelsea need to win if they want to have any serious title aspirations, so Frank Lampard’s men face a big 20 minutes as they hunt for a winner.

Olivier Giroud continued his fine run of form to give Chelsea the lead just after half time, but Daniel Podence struck back with a fantastic equaliser:

Pictures from RMC Sport

There are plenty of bodies near him and you can see what he’s planning to do, but Chelsea’s defence just can’t get close to him as he turns a couple of players inside out before beating Mendy with a fine strike.

