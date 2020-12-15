With almost a third of the Premier League season played already, Arsenal remain in a precarious and unheard of 15th place in the table.

The Gunners have managed to get it together in the Europa League but have left a lot to be desired with their form in the English top-flight.

To that end, calls for Mikel Arteta to be relieved of his duties aren’t too surprising, and Darren Bent believes he knows just the right man to replace the Spaniard if he’s given his marching orders.

? “I would love Brendan Rodgers!” ? “You can’t keep the manager there” ? “@Arsenal could be in a relegation battle” Darren Bent believes #AFC could go down this season if things don’t change… Do you agree? ? pic.twitter.com/lY7S41557J — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 15, 2020

Pictures from talkSPORT.