Menu

Video: Olivier Giroud snapshot volley gives Chelsea lead over Wolves with the help of goal-line technology

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Olivier Giroud has scored for Chelsea, with the goal having been given by goal-line technology.

Giroud has forced his way back into Frank Lampard’s starting eleven with his recent flurry of goals, the most impressive of which being the four he scored in one game away to Sevilla.

Having drawn a blank at Goodison Park at the weekend, France’s second top goal-scorer of all-time was not going to allow himself to go two games without a goal, with him beating Rui Patricio (albeit just) tonight.

MORE: Video: Watch Petr Cech’s hilarious reaction to Danny Drinkwater’s petulant red card for Chelsea U-23s

You can see just how close that ball was to being the wrong side of the line – at least from a Chelsea perspective. That’s the benefit of having the goal-line technology available.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal linked with a move for emerging Champions League forward with €30m release clause
Man United attacker could finally complete a move to Premier League rivals due to a lack of opportunities
Lewandowski is no Lukaku – that’s the bizarre opinion held by this football legend

Three points away at Wolves would be the perfect way for Chelsea to bounce back from defeat against Everton at the weekend. Let’s see if Frank Lampard’s men can hang onto this slender advantage.

More Stories Olivier Giroud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.