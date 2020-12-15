Video: Olivier Giroud snapshot volley gives Chelsea lead over Wolves with the help of goal-line technology

Olivier Giroud has scored for Chelsea, with the goal having been given by goal-line technology.

Giroud has forced his way back into Frank Lampard’s starting eleven with his recent flurry of goals, the most impressive of which being the four he scored in one game away to Sevilla.

Having drawn a blank at Goodison Park at the weekend, France’s second top goal-scorer of all-time was not going to allow himself to go two games without a goal, with him beating Rui Patricio (albeit just) tonight.

Olivier Giroud comes up with the goods! The Frenchman puts @ChelseaFC ahead (by the finest of margins ?)#PLonPrime #WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/VSaHGCNuOb — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 15, 2020

You can see just how close that ball was to being the wrong side of the line – at least from a Chelsea perspective. That’s the benefit of having the goal-line technology available.

Three points away at Wolves would be the perfect way for Chelsea to bounce back from defeat against Everton at the weekend. Let’s see if Frank Lampard’s men can hang onto this slender advantage.