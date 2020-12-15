After a summer spending spree which saw the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner secured, Chelsea don’t have any excuse not to be challenging for the Premier League title this season according to Darren Bent.

The Blues have been hit by injuries and loss of form at various stages of the campaign, but Frank Lampard has still managed to keep them competitive.

Although they’re currently placed fifth, the west Londoners are just three points behind leaders, Tottenham Hotspur.

That’s led Bent to suggest that Chelsea have to be in the conversation at the business end of the season.

4?? “They finished in the top 4“ ? “They spent £250 million” ? “Chelsea have got to be challenging!” Darren Bent believes Chelsea MUST be challenging for the title this season… Thoughts? ? pic.twitter.com/C5rqOChxAe — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 15, 2020

Pictures from talkSPORT.