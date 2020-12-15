Video: Kai Havertz’s Chelsea misery worsened as Daniel Podence leaves him for dead with wicked skill

Kai Havertz had an evening to forget against Wolves, with this clip of him being skinned by Daniel Podence epitomising his poor performance.

Havertz has endured a difficult time of late for Chelsea, particularly since returning from his stint side-lined with coronavirus. He has struggled to produce his best performance level, which is making you wonder just how impressive his best performance level actually is.

The German was mostly known for his influence going forward at Bayer Leverkusen, so perhaps it’s unfair to highlight a clip of his defensive shortfalls, but whenever you see a player getting skinned in this many, it’s always worth a watch – if only to chuckle at them.

Daniel Podence, who was the best player on the pitch this evening, piled the misery on Havertz by leaving him for dead with an extremely sharp piece of skill. It’s well worth a watch, especially if you’re not a Chelsea fan, with pictures courtesy of Prime Video.