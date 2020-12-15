Menu

Video: Kai Havertz’s Chelsea misery worsened as Daniel Podence leaves him for dead with wicked skill

Chelsea FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Kai Havertz had an evening to forget against Wolves, with this clip of him being skinned by Daniel Podence epitomising his poor performance.

Havertz has endured a difficult time of late for Chelsea, particularly since returning from his stint side-lined with coronavirus. He has struggled to produce his best performance level, which is making you wonder just how impressive his best performance level actually is.

MORE: “One of the biggest flops in PL history” – £71M Chelsea star savaged by these fans after another stinker

The German was mostly known for his influence going forward at Bayer Leverkusen, so perhaps it’s unfair to highlight a clip of his defensive shortfalls, but whenever you see a player getting skinned in this many, it’s always worth a watch – if only to chuckle at them.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal make a decision on Granit Xhaka’s future after costly red card vs Burnley
“One of the biggest flops in PL history” – £71M Chelsea star savaged by these fans after another stinker
Video: Ben Chilwell is a luck boy to escape punishment as he grabs Podence by the neck vs Wolves

Daniel Podence, who was the best player on the pitch this evening, piled the misery on Havertz by leaving him for dead with an extremely sharp piece of skill. It’s well worth a watch, especially if you’re not a Chelsea fan, with pictures courtesy of Prime Video.

More Stories daniel podence Kai Havertz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.