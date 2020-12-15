When the news was announced on Monday that former Liverpool, Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa manager, Gerard Houllier, had passed away, there was an outpouring of grief from former players.

To a man, all had said what a wonderful human being the Frenchman was as well as being a top class football manager.

For many, Houllier laid the foundations for where Liverpool are at this moment, and the Reds paid a remarkable and warm tribute to him via their social media accounts.