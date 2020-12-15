Video: Neto bounces back from VAR penalty review to win it for Wolves vs Chelsea with an outstanding finish

Wolves have reached a point where you almost expect them to win their home games against the bigger sides, and they’ll feel they were worth their victory over Chelsea tonight.

It looked like the main talking point would come after VAR cancelled out a late penalty when it was ruled that Pedro Neto went down under no contact, but he quickly bounced back to fire in a winner in injury time:

NETO WINS IT!@Wolves take all three points in injury time thanks to Pedro Neto’s clinical finish ?#PLonPrime #WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/wzhJiUBO70 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 15, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s bitterly disappointing for Chelsea who could’ve gone joint-top of the league with a win, but instead they stay in 5th and could drop even further depending on other results.