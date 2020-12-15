Menu

Video: Neto is furious as VAR overturns penalty for Wolves vs Chelsea

VAR has taken an absolute pounding this season and rightfully so, but we might have just seen the rarest of things – an example where it’s worked as intended to reach the correct outcome.

Wolves were given a great chance to take the lead as Neto went down in the box to win a penalty, but the ref was instructed to review the decision and eventually decided to overturn it:

Neto is utterly furious and can’t believe it, but the cameras do suggest that there wasn’t any contact so it looks like the right call.

