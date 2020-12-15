Video: Christian Pulisic captivated by words of wisdom from Chelsea teammate Olivier Giroud

Christian Pulisic was caught on camera listening intently to some (presumably) wise words from teammate Olivier Giroud during Chelsea’s clash with Wolves.

Pulisic has been struggling to shrug off a hamstring injury which has bothered him ever since the FA Cup final, but was deemed fit enough to start for Chelsea in their clash with Wolves this evening.

The American, who was Chelsea’s best player after the season restarted post-lockdown, is yet to have any sort of influence so far this term, but it’s only a matter of time before he explodes, no doubt.

He has the perfect combination of natural, raw talent, as well as experienced and esteemed players around him – one of which being World Cup winner Olivier Giroud.

Have a look at just how captivated Pulisic was when listening to Giroud during the first-half of today’s game. It’s like a father giving life advice to his little boy…