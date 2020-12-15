Menu

Video: Christian Pulisic captivated by words of wisdom from Chelsea teammate Olivier Giroud

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Christian Pulisic was caught on camera listening intently to some (presumably) wise words from teammate Olivier Giroud during Chelsea’s clash with Wolves.

Pulisic has been struggling to shrug off a hamstring injury which has bothered him ever since the FA Cup final, but was deemed fit enough to start for Chelsea in their clash with Wolves this evening.

The American, who was Chelsea’s best player after the season restarted post-lockdown, is yet to have any sort of influence so far this term, but it’s only a matter of time before he explodes, no doubt.

MORE: Video: Olivier Giroud snapshot volley gives Chelsea lead over Wolves with the help of goal-line technology

He has the perfect combination of natural, raw talent, as well as experienced and esteemed players around him – one of which being World Cup winner Olivier Giroud.

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta will have a huge decision to make in January as star pledges loyalty amid exit talk
Video: Daniel Podence turns the Chelsea defence inside out before scoring a fantastic equaliser for Wolves
Video: Olivier Giroud snapshot volley gives Chelsea lead over Wolves with the help of goal-line technology

Have a look at just how captivated Pulisic was when listening to Giroud during the first-half of today’s game. It’s like a father giving life advice to his little boy…

Proud dad giving some pointers to his son. Hope they combine to score in 2nd half ! from r/chelseafc

More Stories Christian Pulisic Olivier Giroud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.