Video: Sergio Ramos approves as Raul Garcia is sent off for two early bookings vs Real Madrid

Players will sometimes make decisions that absolutely infuriate their coaches and teammates, so the Athletic Bilbao team will not be thanking Raul Garcia just now.

He’s a combative character who’s always good for a yellow card, so the last thing he needed to do this evening was to make any rash challenges after taking an early booking.

This isn’t the worst foul of all time but he does give the red the chance to send him off, and he truly obliges with Sergio Ramos applauding approvingly at his side:

