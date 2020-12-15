Menu

Video: Thibaut Courtois pulls off a magnificent save at 2-1 to ensure Real Madrid defeat Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao
Posted by

There were a couple of moments that this game hinged on – the early red card to Raul Garcia and a massive save in the dying moments from Thibaut Courtois.

You have to question why Real Madrid’s defence was so wide open against the ten men of Bilbao in injury time as they go through on goal, and it looks like they’ve levelled it up until Courtois throws his hand up to keep it out:

The save then allowed Benzema to go up the other end and make it 3-1, but that save could be a huge moment in Real’s season.

More Stories Thibaut Courtois

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.