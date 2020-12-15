Video: Thibaut Courtois pulls off a magnificent save at 2-1 to ensure Real Madrid defeat Athletic Bilbao

There were a couple of moments that this game hinged on – the early red card to Raul Garcia and a massive save in the dying moments from Thibaut Courtois.

You have to question why Real Madrid’s defence was so wide open against the ten men of Bilbao in injury time as they go through on goal, and it looks like they’ve levelled it up until Courtois throws his hand up to keep it out:

Courtois with a game winning save, on the counter, Benzema 3-1, Zidane angry, what a crazy last 3 minutes! FT’ Real Madrid 3-1 Atheltic Club Bilbao pic.twitter.com/3nypHR6UfH — Real Madrid Analyst (@RealAnalyses) December 15, 2020

Courtois saving our asses to Benzema sealing this game in one minute pic.twitter.com/PnaHIxz52Z — ? (@VaIverdeSZN) December 15, 2020

The save then allowed Benzema to go up the other end and make it 3-1, but that save could be a huge moment in Real’s season.