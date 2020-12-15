Menu

Video: Toni Kroos fires Real Madrid ahead vs Athletic Bilbao with a fine finish from distance

Real Madrid knew they could go level on points with the top sides with a victory tonight, so Raul Garcia earning a red card for two quick bookings was a very welcome start.

They’ve struggled to break Bilbao down and it looked like they were heading into the break at 0-0, but Toni Kroos stepped up with a nice strike to break the deadlock:

Atleti still have a couple of games in hand so you have to think of them as the title favourites for now, but Real Madrid are slowly starting to turn their season around.

