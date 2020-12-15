Menu

Video: VAR rules in Real Madrid’s favour again as Athletic Bilbao denied a penalty moments before red card

Athletic Bilbao
It usually sounds over dramatic to suggest a game could’ve completely changed on one moment, but this is the perfect example of where that can be true.

Raul Garcia was sent off early on for Athletic Bilbao tonight away to Real Madrid and he can’t have any complaints about that decision – but Bilbao can be furious that they weren’t given a penalty for this moments before:

Iñaki Williams denied pen which led to second yellow card of Raul Garcia from r/soccer

Pictures from La Liga

It’s not an outrageous stonewaller but there’s a clear shove in the back as he struck the ball, while we probably know what would’ve happened if this incident was down the other end.

