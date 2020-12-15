Video: Watch Petr Cech’s hilarious reaction to Danny Drinkwater’s petulant red card for Chelsea U-23s

There’s no doubt you’ve seen THAT Danny Drinkwater clip by now – but did you notice Petr Cech’s hilarious reaction to the sending off?

Drinkwater’s torrid time at Chelsea reached a new low yesterday evening with a red card in an U23 game against Tottenham.

The midfielder, who won the Premier League title with Leicester City and previously played for England, is playing for the Blues’ development side at the age of 29 – and lost his cool in the process.

Drinkwater lashed out at a Tottenham teenager and was subsequently brandished a red card, with half of the pitch getting involved in the handbags.

One man who didn’t look particularly bothered by what was unfolding in front of him was Chelsea legend Petr Cech, who had a good old look at the action before gently jogging over.



Pictures courtesy of Premier League 2

Cech just casually made his way towards the ruckus after looking as though he wondered how on Earth life took him, one of the greatest goalkeepers of all-time, to this point.

Perhaps he thought that the experienced Danny Drinkwater would stand down and stop picking on teenagers, unaware that it was entirely his doing.

Whatever the reality of what was going through Cech’s head at this point in time, his nonchalant attitude towards the whole thing is quite hilarious – there is absolutely no haste, in a situation in which it’s absolutely required if he actually wants to stop it.