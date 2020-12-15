Menu

Slaven Bilic set for axe despite Etihad draw – with Big Sam waiting in the wings

West Bromwich Albion FC
West Brom are set to sack manager Slaven Bilic, despite tonight’s 1-1 stalemate at the Etihad.

That’s according to the Times, who report that those at the top of the tree at the Hawthorns are prepared to overlook the result against Manchester City and focus on the bigger picture.

As per their report, they believe that sacking Bilic now would be their best hope of surviving in the Premier League, with Sam Allardyce on the shortlist to replace him which also includes Eddie Howe and Mark Hughes.

West Brom are in the relegation zone, even after drawing with Man City. Only Sheffield United sit below them in the table – and they’ve only earned one point after 12 games played.

You can see why West Brom could be tempted to pull the trigger on Bilic, but he’s the man who led them to promotion, and it seems slightly inappropriate to do it after such a positive performance.

But – that’s football.

  1. David Hemming says:
    December 15, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    This is certainly an option the board can pursue. And when the fans burn the headquarters to the ground they’ll have lots of money from the insurance for new players. Genius!

