Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is being linked with the Arsenal job again amid Mikel Arteta’s struggles.

The Italian tactician is supposedly a top target for the Gunners after their poor start to the season, and he’d be keen on working in the Premier League and trying to revive a struggling big name, according to Don Balon.

Allegri has previously also been linked with Arsenal by Todo Fichajes, who claim he’s previously rejected other big offers in order to wait for a job in England.

Arteta initially made a bright start to life at Arsenal, but his inexperience is perhaps starting to show as his side have looked really poor in pretty much every department on the pitch in recent times.

This has led to fans growing frustrated with the Spanish tactician, and many of them were recently calling for Allegri on Twitter.

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has, however, advised that the club show patience to Arteta, though he also conceded that it might be worth bringing in a more experienced name like Allegri.

“It’s going to be tough for Arteta,” Thomas told CaughtOffside this week. “Managers in this day and age don’t get any time and they’re on a real bad run in the Premier League, so Arsenal may act but he’s got to be given a chance to turn it around.

“I think if Arteta is sacked then Arsenal should go for an experienced manager to steady the ship as such – the likes of Massimiliano Allegri or Thomas Tuchel.”