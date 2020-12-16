Arsenal technical director Edu has openly admitted his club needs to prioritise the signing of a creative midfielder after their poor start to the season.

Edu has made it clear he believes Arsenal don’t currently have anyone like that in their squad, which perhaps suggests he backs the decision of manager Mikel Arteta to axe Mesut Ozil this season.

For all Ozil’s flaws, some fans will feel the German playmaker has been missed this season and that he could still add some spark to Arteta’s struggling side.

It seems more likely, however, that Edu will try to sign a similar style of player for Arteta in upcoming transfer windows after his quotes at an Arsenal fans’ forum, as quoted by the Metro.

Speaking about potential Arsenal transfers at the event, the Brazilian said: “It’s quite clear what we need.

“We need a player with creativity in the middle, we don’t have that in the squad right now.”

Arsenal fans will hope this means the club is active in January, with signings surely needed to turn this awful season around.

Edu also moved to deny speculation of trouble behind the scenes, insisting Arteta has the backing of the players and the board.

He said: “Every single club has problems. The stories about a split between the players and Arteta are not true. Stories about players not believing and not trusting Mikel are not true.”